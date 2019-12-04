Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Gospel Tabernacle
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Gospel Tabernacle,
181 E. State St.,
Barberton, OH
Henry Raymond Kline Jr. Obituary
Henry "Ray" Raymond Kline Jr., age 79, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Raymond Sr. and Helen (nee Echard); sister, Jackie Mitchell; and brother, Nelson Kline. Henry is survived by wife, Norma; daughter, Helen; sister, Sandra Mitchell. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State St., Barberton, OH 44203 with the family receiving friends prior to the service from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
