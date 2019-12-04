|
Henry "Ray" Raymond Kline Jr., age 79, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Raymond Sr. and Helen (nee Echard); sister, Jackie Mitchell; and brother, Nelson Kline. Henry is survived by wife, Norma; daughter, Helen; sister, Sandra Mitchell. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State St., Barberton, OH 44203 with the family receiving friends prior to the service from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019