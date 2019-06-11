Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.,
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Skowronski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry S. Skowronski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry S. Skowronski Obituary
Henry "Hank" S. Skowronski, Jr.

TALLMADGE -- Henry "Hank" S. Skowronski, Jr. died on June 8, 2019 at the age of 94 with his family at his side. He truly was one of the "Greatest Generation".

Calling hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at The Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael A. Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron Local Soapbox Derby and/or Our Lady of Victory Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now