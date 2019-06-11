|
|
Henry "Hank" S. Skowronski, Jr.
TALLMADGE -- Henry "Hank" S. Skowronski, Jr. died on June 8, 2019 at the age of 94 with his family at his side. He truly was one of the "Greatest Generation".
Calling hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at The Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael A. Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron Local Soapbox Derby and/or Our Lady of Victory Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019