Henry Schrader
Henry C. Schrader, 89, of Stow passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in Randolph to the late Henry, Sr. and Theresa Schrader, Henry had worked for many years for the Ben Franklin Stores and later retired from the Tallmadge Schools. A member of Holy Family Parish, he was a Eucharistic Minister and involved in the Care Giver Program. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Henry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. His survivors include wife of 66 years, Jean; sons, Dan and Dale; daughter, Mary Cernava; grandchildren, Dawn Schrader, Brittany Bennage, Joseph and John Cernava; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Koczar. He was preceded in death by his son, David; sisters, Rita Flanagan, Martha Gardner, Rosemary Hammer, and Germain Kline; brothers, Fr. James Schrader, William and Donald Schrader. Friends may call on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment with military honors will take place immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. Please go to Henry's Book of Memories atwww.dunn-quigley.comto view or leave condolences





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
DEC
1
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Stow Chapel
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
