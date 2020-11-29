Henry C. Schrader, 89, of Stow passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in Randolph to the late Henry, Sr. and Theresa Schrader, Henry had worked for many years for the Ben Franklin Stores and later retired from the Tallmadge Schools. A member of Holy Family Parish, he was a Eucharistic Minister and involved in the Care Giver Program. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Henry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. His survivors include wife of 66 years, Jean; sons, Dan and Dale; daughter, Mary Cernava; grandchildren, Dawn Schrader, Brittany Bennage, Joseph and John Cernava; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Koczar. He was preceded in death by his son, David; sisters, Rita Flanagan, Martha Gardner, Rosemary Hammer, and Germain Kline; brothers, Fr. James Schrader, William and Donald Schrader. Friends may call on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment with military honors will take place immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. Please go to Henry's Book of Memories atwww.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences