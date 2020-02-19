Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
View Map

Henry W. Sandstrom


1925 - 2020
Henry W. Sandstrom Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- Henry W. Sandstrom, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020. Born on January 22, 1925 in Akron, OH to the late Henry W. Sr. and Miley (Kalbach) Sandstrom, he was a resident of Doylestown for 62 years. A veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Navy, Henry retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. in 1981. He was a member of Doylestown Church of the Nazarene and had a passion for building organs and clocks. Preceded in death by his wife, Irene L.; stepdaughter, Starr (Terry) Wynkoop; brother, John J. Sandstrom; sister, Margaret Hunter, he is survived by grandson, William Dickson of Cleveland, TN; niece, Theresa Sager; nephew, John Sandstrom; special friends and caretakers for many years, Tom and Sherrie Hayes of Doylestown; other family and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230, with Rev. Tim Ruch officiating. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
