Henry "Hank" Weitzel

Henry "Hank" Weitzel Obituary
Henry "Hank" Weitzel, 90, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born August 11, 1929 in Kent, Ohio to the late Casper and Christina Weitzel. Hank proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Hank was preceded in death by his brother, Karl Weitzel. He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Violet; sister-in-law, Martha Weitzel; brother, Robert (Jean) Weitzel; sister, Christine (Don) Blaurock; many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mrs. Weitzel would like to thank all the staff at Pebble Creek for all their kindness and care given to Hank. Cremation and inurnment have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 139 S. High St., Akron, OH 44308, in memory of Hank. Condolences and memories can be shared with Hank's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
