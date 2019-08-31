|
|
Henrya Austine Hollin (Easley) TOGETHER AGAIN On Wednesday August 28, 2019, we said a tearful goodbye to our beloved mom, Henrya Austine Hollin (nee Easley). After a lifetime of faith, devotion, and prayer, she left us for her final reward. She was born December 10, 1930 in Copley, Ohio, and was the daughter of Henry Austin Easley and Mary Rose Kehmptzow. Mom was blessed with artistic and musical talents. Her home was filled with her paintings and her beautiful voice. She and our Dad, Everett Crittendon Hollin, had 64 years together, five children, 21 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. They traveled the U.S. and Europe extensively. Most importantly, Mom and Dad loved the Lord and imparted their faith to their loving family. Because of that faith, we rejoice that Mom is now with her Heavenly Father and all of her loved ones that passed before her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, siblings, in-laws, and a great grandson. Surviving are her children, Lynn (Hollin) Burnley, Debra (Hollin) Oviatt, Michelle (Hollin) and Zach Van Sickle, Valerie (Hollin) Aemmer, William and Sue Hollin; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was a prayer warrior, naming each child, grandchild, great grandchild and loved one by name each night. She leaves a legacy of prayer that will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 at Crossroads Assembly of God, 10220 Wooster Pike, Creston, OH 44217, Pastor Mike Boggs and Pastor Roger Larrison officiating. Burial, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 31, 2019