|
|
Herbert B. Crute TOGETHER AGAIN
Herbert B. Crute, 83, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. He was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Herb's career was in the hardware industry and he retired from Akron Hardware Consultants in 1999. He enjoyed golf, cars, animals, and spending time with his family.
Herb was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor (Kubik) Crute, and parents, Roy and Gladys. He will be sadly missed by children, Cathy (Stewart) Meacham, and Roy (Janet) Crute; grandchildren, Ben (Hannah), Kristen (Eric), Alyssa, Jessica, Alexandra, Justin, and Amber; brother, Gerald (Louise) Crute; and many friends and other family members.
Cremation has taken place. The family will host a celebration gathering at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Herb's name to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019