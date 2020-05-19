Herbert Brown
1964 - 2020
Herbert "Herb" Brown was born on April 3, 1964 in Akron, Ohio. Herb, 56 passed away after a long battle with a heart illness. He went on to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. Herb is survived by his children, Maurice (Britne) Jefferson, Desmon Burley, Markus and Malaysia Brown; grandchildren, Desmon, Khari, Nalani, Zo'elle and Milo; parents, Herbert and Ollie Brown; brothers, Ervin Brown and Kerby Brown; sisters, Carla (Terry) Thomas and Andrea Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 12 Noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307 where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
MAY
21
Service
12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
