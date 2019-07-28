|
Herbert
Christian Steffensen
Herbert Christian Steffensen--Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend--, 90, walked hand in hand with his Lord and Savior into eternity on July 25, 2019. Meeting him there were his parents, Aksel and Arzona Steffensen; sister, Ruth Ann and brother-in-law, James Alley; brother, Gilbert and sister-in-law, Velma Steffensen; and a host of other family members and friends.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 27 years, Kimberly Brooke; son, Timothy and daughter-in-law, Jane Steffensen; daughter, Kathleen Callahan; step-daughter, Sarah Zanko; step-son, Robert Zanko and fiancee, Danielle Wise; cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born on November 11, 1928, he had been a resident of the Akron area all of his life, graduating from Garfield High School. A member of Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church and past member of The Chapel in Akron. His lifetime ministry was with Gideons International, having served in various offices, including Chaplain and President of the Akron South Camp. He participated in Bible Distributions on college campuses throughout Ohio.
His lifetime vocation in Civil Engineering was both in private consulting services and public works, having retired from Cleveland Metroparks.
He was a dedicated husband and father and was the happiest in their presence especially knowing they had become personal believers in Jesus Christ.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 on Wednesday, July 31st., at 11 a.m., Pastor Jon Priebe officiating.
Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, with full honors presented for his service in the Pacific Theater, World War II-Coast Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or the Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, in memory of Herbert. Condolences and memories may be shared with Herbert's family at the funeral home website.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019