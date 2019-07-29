Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Herbert Christian Steffensen


1928 - 2019
Herbert Christian Steffensen Obituary
Herbert

Christian Steffensen

Herbert Christian Steffensen--Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend--, 90, walked hand in hand with his Lord and Savior into eternity on July 25, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 on Wednesday, July 31st., at 11 a.m., Pastor Jon Priebe officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, with full honors presented for his service in the Pacific Theater, World War II-Coast Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or the Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, in memory of Herbert. Condolences and memories may be shared with Herbert's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher- Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 29, 2019
