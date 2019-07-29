|
Herbert
Christian Steffensen
Herbert Christian Steffensen--Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend--, 90, walked hand in hand with his Lord and Savior into eternity on July 25, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 on Wednesday, July 31st., at 11 a.m., Pastor Jon Priebe officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, with full honors presented for his service in the Pacific Theater, World War II-Coast Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or the Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, in memory of Herbert. Condolences and memories may be shared with Herbert's family at the funeral home website.
