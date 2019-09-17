|
|
Herbert "Butch" F. Reschke Herbert F. Reschke "Butch", 78, of Akron OH, passed into his heavenly home on September 15, 2019. Butch was born on July 1, 1941 to parents Samuel and Beulah Reschke. He retired from Roadway Express in 1997, after being employed for 30 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing Euchre with his friends, camping and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Samuel, and his sister Louise Taylor. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Karen (nee Cullison), of 55 years; children Julie (Tom) Kellar and Brian Reschke; grandchildren, Thomas and Jacob Kellar; sisters, Clara Damerow and Mary Lou Diehl, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. at Tallmadge Lutheran Church, 759 East Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019