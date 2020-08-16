Mr. Herman Alfred Bennett of Barberton, age 89, on August 7, 2020. He was an avid gardener who could be seen working in his garden daily, often sharing plants from his prolific gardens. Herman, born September 13, 1930 in Woodstock, CT, graduated from Woodstock Academy. Herman married Helen Bennett, in 1950 after moving to New Jersey for arborist training. Herman is survived by his six children, Lee Anne Edwards, RI, Laurel Jaimeson, NJ, Charles Bennett, FL, Candace Lock, PA, Mary Fedor, IL and Margaretha Decker of Barberton, OH. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Herman's neighbors, as well, were family to him and will sorely miss him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara Bennett (nee Viewig); brother, Carl, and sister, Greta Guertin all of Woodstock, CT, and his wife, Helen Bennett (nee Picot) of Barberton, OH. Herman served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1953. He worked as an arborist for over 30 years. His children remember him as a strong, thoughtful, kind, and caring father who encouraged his children to pursue their goals. He also had a wonderfully dry sense of humor that will be dearly missed. Herman attended, and was active at Barberton Church of God, and was a member of the Firestone Park Home & Garden Club. His family is grateful to know that, although he is no longer with us, Dad is now in the presence of his wonderful Savior Jesus Christ. Due to the COVID pandemic, no services are being planned at this time.