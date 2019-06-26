Herman E. Beckett



STOW -- Herman E. Beckett, age 72, of Stow, formerly of Wadsworth, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.



Herman was born on May 30, 1947, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, to the late Herman and Sylvia (Schoonover) Beckett, graduated from Hannibal River High School with the class of 1965, and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.



Surviving are his son, Ryan (Amber) Beckett of Wadsworth; fiance, Pattie Fryman of Cuyahoga Falls; and a host of other family and friends.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, with Pastor Ruthie Trigg officiating. Burial will take place at Rittman Cemetery.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at the funeral home. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements.