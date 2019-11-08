|
|
"Hermie", a child of God, was called home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 11th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Herman's memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203, with Pastor Curtis Stephens officiating, and where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Hermie's memory. Complete obituary in Sunday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019