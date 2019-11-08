Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
5451 S. Cleveland Massillon Road
Norton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church
5451 S. Cleveland Massillon Road
Norton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Just
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Nick Just Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Nick Just Jr. Obituary
"Hermie", a child of God, was called home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 11th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Herman's memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203, with Pastor Curtis Stephens officiating, and where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in Hermie's memory. Complete obituary in Sunday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -