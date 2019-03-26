Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
WADSWORTH -- Hermon A. Fox, 89, of Wadsworth passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born March 25, 1929 in Berea, Ohio to the late Herman and Grace Fox. Mr. Fox was retired from W.W. Williams Co. with over 50 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane on August 14, 1997 and one sister, Gladys Walczak.

Herm is survived by his children and their spouses, Carol and Dave Cleckner and Jim and Lora Fox all of Woodsworth. Additionally, he is survived by the light of his life, his grandchildren, Brittany (Zach) Denton of Seville, Ashley Fox of Westerville, Haley (Jeremy) Cleckner of Wadsworth, Katherine Fox of Doylestown, Kensi Cleckner of Wadsworth, Sarah Fox and Christopher Fox both of Wadsworth and two precious great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Kelson Denton.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-330-4501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
