Herschel L. Bates, "Hersh", age 74, of Wadsworth, Ohio, died on December 7, 2019 at the Bates family farm in Caldwell, Ohio. He was born March 2, 1945 in Pomeroy, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Thelma "Gail" (nee Niswonger) Bates. Hersh was a boiler maker at BWX retiring in 2009 after 34 years of service. In 2005 Herschel became a reserve deputy sheriff for Wayne County. He loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Karen (nee Mathlage Mackey) Bates, whom he married on February 6, 1993; his children, Gregory (Pam) Mackey, Jeffrey (Angelica) Bates, Susan (Tina) Mackey and Bradley (Dixie) Bates; his 15 grandchildren, including Jeffrey Jr, who always accompanied his grandfather to the family farm, hunting and fishing, and 25 great-grandchildren. His brother also survives, Harley (Janice) Bates. He had a few special friends, Bumper, Ollie and Dale; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn his loss. Other than his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Paul Bates. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Rev. Robert Workman Sr. will celebrate Herschel's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Following all services Hersh will be cremated. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019