Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herschel Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herschel Larry Bates


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herschel Larry Bates Obituary
Herschel L. Bates, "Hersh", age 74, of Wadsworth, Ohio, died on December 7, 2019 at the Bates family farm in Caldwell, Ohio. He was born March 2, 1945 in Pomeroy, Ohio, the son of the late Harry and Thelma "Gail" (nee Niswonger) Bates. Hersh was a boiler maker at BWX retiring in 2009 after 34 years of service. In 2005 Herschel became a reserve deputy sheriff for Wayne County. He loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Karen (nee Mathlage Mackey) Bates, whom he married on February 6, 1993; his children, Gregory (Pam) Mackey, Jeffrey (Angelica) Bates, Susan (Tina) Mackey and Bradley (Dixie) Bates; his 15 grandchildren, including Jeffrey Jr, who always accompanied his grandfather to the family farm, hunting and fishing, and 25 great-grandchildren. His brother also survives, Harley (Janice) Bates. He had a few special friends, Bumper, Ollie and Dale; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn his loss. Other than his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Paul Bates. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Rev. Robert Workman Sr. will celebrate Herschel's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Following all services Hersh will be cremated. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herschel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now