Hartis Cutts, 58, aka Hertis Cutts, went home to be with the Lord September 20, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH followed by a loving graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron, OH 44304. Condolences may be sent to 940 5th Ave., Akron, OH 44306.