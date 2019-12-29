|
Hettie C. Mitchell (nee Blouir), of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Norton and Barberton, OH, passed away at the age of 95 of natural causes on December 9th, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Robert; son, David; five sisters and six brothers. She is survived by daughter, Susan (Sandy) of Charlotte, NC; son, Mark (Sheryl) of Chandler, AZ; six grandchildren: Dana Cominsky (Steve), David, Joseph (Patty), Robert (Michele) Mitchell of Kenmore/Talmadge, OH; Joshua and Jenna Mitchell of Chandler, AZ; 10 great grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Hettie was a loving wife and mother. She retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital (Summa Health) before leaving the Norton area. Again, in retirement she worked for Sun City Golf courses in the snack shops (10 years) and in later years volunteered at the Olive Branch as a vegetable/fruit sous chef. In lieu of services, the family requests memorials be made to a faith or charity of personal choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019