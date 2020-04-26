|
|
Hilda Bissell (nee Gates), 94, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born April 30, 1925 in Wadsworth, Ohio to Oscar and Estella Gates. She was a loving homemaker and was a member of Community Church of Portage Lakes. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Paul Bissell; and daughter, Nan Bissell. She is survived by her son, Paul Mark (Polly) Bissell; daughter, Lynn Zaber and granddaughters, Cheryl Zaber and Leslie Bissell. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Hilda's name. Condolence and memories may be shared at the funeral home website at www.bacherfuneralhome.com in memory of Hilda. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020