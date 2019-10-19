|
|
|
Hilda Corbin, 75, gained her heavenly wings on October 12, 2019. She was born in Buford, S.C. and was retired from B.F. Goodrich Tire & Rubber Co. Hilda was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp in 1965. Homegoing celebration will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. John C.M.E. Church, 1233 S Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1400 Roslyn Ave., Akron, O 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019