Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Corbin

Send Flowers
Hilda Corbin Obituary
Hilda Corbin, 75, gained her heavenly wings on October 12, 2019. She was born in Buford, S.C. and was retired from B.F. Goodrich Tire & Rubber Co. Hilda was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corp in 1965. Homegoing celebration will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. John C.M.E. Church, 1233 S Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44320, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1400 Roslyn Ave., Akron, O 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.