Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilda K. Hayes Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Hilda K. Hayes, 85, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She made many pilgrimages over the years with her sister and other family members to the Holy Land. Hilda was the prayer warrior for her family as well as others in need. Her passions in life were her family, her church and serving her Lord. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, James "Scotty"; son, Michael " Mickey"; parents, Charles and Esther (Alford) Gilliland; brothers, Terry and Bob Gilliland. Hilda will be sadly missed by her children, Cathy (Tony) Kemble, Pat (Tim) Glandorf, Jamey (Martha), John (Paula), Chris (Kevin Stahl); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Donna D'Andrea; sister in-law, Teryl Gilliland; her beloved pet, Chi Chi. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Hilda's granddaughters, Bekah and Rachel and to her son, John for the unconditional love and care they provided. A special thanks to Serenity Hospice for their care and support. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m at the funeral home. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
