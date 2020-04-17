|
|
Hilda Marie Salzer passed away April 14, 2020 at the age of 98. She was a resident of Palmetto, FL and a native of Akron, OH where she graduated from Garfield High School. She was an accomplished water colorist and avid flower gardener. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Delbert Salzer and grandson, Joey Dobbins. Hilda is survived by six children, Sharon Salzer of Bradenton, FL, Richard Salzer of St. Petersburg, FL, Susan (Joe) Payne of Hilton Head, SC, Sally (Jim) Yockey of Valrico, FL, Sandy Dobbins of Canton, OH and Shelley (Shelley Jurkiewicz) Salzer of Silver Lake, OH; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A private memorial service and interment in McConnellsville, OH will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020