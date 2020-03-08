Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Northfield Center
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443

HILDEGARD KRUEGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HILDEGARD KRUEGER Obituary
Hildegard Krueger Hildegard Krueger (nee Reinecker), age 90, of Northfield Center, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Reinhold P. Krueger; loving mother of Roland Krueger, Astrid Krueger, Norbert (Kim) Krueger, Reinhold (Connie) Krueger, and the late Krim Hart; cherished grandmother of Elke, Kristen, Andrew, Eric and Rachel; caring great-grandmother of Alyssa and Matteus. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Garfield Memorial Church, 3650 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, Ohio. (330-468-1443) www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HILDEGARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -