Hildegard Krueger Hildegard Krueger (nee Reinecker), age 90, of Northfield Center, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Reinhold P. Krueger; loving mother of Roland Krueger, Astrid Krueger, Norbert (Kim) Krueger, Reinhold (Connie) Krueger, and the late Krim Hart; cherished grandmother of Elke, Kristen, Andrew, Eric and Rachel; caring great-grandmother of Alyssa and Matteus. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Garfield Memorial Church, 3650 Lander Rd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, Ohio. (330-468-1443) www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020