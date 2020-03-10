|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather Hobert Eugene Christian, 86, went home to be with the Lord on March 4th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Hobert was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Doylestown, Ohio. He spent most of his time with family, and could often be found reading his Bible and working in his garden, or tinkering around the house. Hobert was born in Bartley, West Virginia on March 18th, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Whitt) Christian; three children, David, Sandra (Dennis), and Brenda. He was dearly loved by his grandchildren, Heather (Jim), Aaron, David, Laura (Mike), and Hannah. He is also survived by his siblings, Margie, Joe, Leonard, and Lucille, and was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Pearl Christian and siblings, Ted, Bud, and Leona. Mr. Christian served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a radio operator. He worked for many years as a welder and member of the Boilermakers Union. The family would like to thank all caregivers for their help and devotion. Family received friends at the Adams Mason Funeral Home Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:30 followed by services at 12:30. Military honors were at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 2:30.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2020