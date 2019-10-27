|
|
) Acuff NEW FRANKLIN -- Hollace "Holly" A. (Faubel) Acuff, passed away October 23, 2019 at Doylestown Health Care Center. Holly was born in Tallmadge on June 11, 1946 to Arthur and Elizabeth (Bates) Faubel. Though the area is now industrialized, she grew up with a stream in the back and chickens running around the yard. She graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1964 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Adrian College in Adrian, MI and her Master's degree from Ashland University in Ashland, OH. Prior to beginning her more than 40-year teaching career, she married the love of her life on January 20, 1968, on the campus of Adrian College. Holly taught school at Buckeye School District in Delaware, OH, Northwest School District in Springfield, OH, Fairborn School District in Fairborn, OH and Norton City School District in Norton, OH. She retired from teaching in 2010. During her career, Holly received numerous honors, including being named a Jennings Scholar. In addition to teaching, she and a friend ran a business called Creative Classroom for 11 years. Holly was an immensely creative person. She brought originality to her classroom, and she also had many hobbies including quilting, scrapbooking, calligraphy, and zentangle. Despite all these activities, she still found time to be a loving wife and mother. Holly had a passion for teaching, but the thing that brought her the most joy in her life and career was working with children. Holly was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Faubel and brother, David. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth; children, Ian (Denise), Aidan, Adam, Aaron (Crystal) Arienne, and Adrian Acuff; granddaughter, Kylie Acuff, and sister, Joyce Faubel (John Ravely). Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will have a private memorial service. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hosttler.com (330-825-8700).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019