Homer D. Kenner, Jr., age 80, of Akron, Ohio, died on April 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born on December 14, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Homer D. and Julia (nee Denson) Kenner, Sr.

Homer was a graduate of Barberton High School and was an electrician. He worked and retired from ITW in Akron.

Homer enjoyed tinkering around with electronics and appliances. He loved working crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, and a great cook. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Kevin Kenner, Shari Kenner, and Homer D. "Dennis" Kenner, III; and his seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Rose (William) Hill, Ruth Kenner, Pamela (Bruce) McCallie, Judy Kenner, and Nathan (Carla) Kenner.

Other than his parents, Homer was preceded in death by his first wife, Jerrie (nee Martin), and his second wife, Dorothy (nee Jerels); his brothers, Walter and Herbert Kenner.

Per Homer's wishes, there will not be any calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
