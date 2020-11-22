Homer D. Watson, 86, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, November 16, 2020. Born on April 9, 1934 in Valley Band, West Virginia to the late Ralph and Beulah (nee Mills) Watson. He retired from Bowery Management Company after 20 plus years in the maintenance department and was a veteran of the United State Navy. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol; beloved wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Ernie) Bruce, Lisa (Jerry) Bain; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family. Messages and memories of Homer can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.