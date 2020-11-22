1/
Homer D. Watson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Homer D. Watson, 86, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, November 16, 2020. Born on April 9, 1934 in Valley Band, West Virginia to the late Ralph and Beulah (nee Mills) Watson. He retired from Bowery Management Company after 20 plus years in the maintenance department and was a veteran of the United State Navy. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol; beloved wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Ernie) Bruce, Lisa (Jerry) Bain; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family. Messages and memories of Homer can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved