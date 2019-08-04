|
Homer L. Baumgardner Jr. TOGETHER AGAIN
Homer L. Baumgardner Jr., 91, passed away July 31, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Homer Sr. and Susie (Sholley) Baumgardner, was a 1945 Garfield High School graduate and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Homer retired from General Tire with 25 years of service and also worked for nine years for George Folk Automotive. He was a member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Keenagers, was a member of the Akron Hiking Club, and proudly completed the Metroparks Fall Hiking Spree every year since its inception in 1963.
Preceded in death by his wife, Nola and brother, John, he is survived by his children, Rodney (Diane), Dave (Janet) and Jan (Ben) Shepherd; granddaughter, Renee; sister-in-law, Marcia Heller; and other loving relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St., with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Calling hours will be at church for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., burial at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019