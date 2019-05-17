Homer O. Durst



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Homer O. Durst, age 83, passed away on May 14, 2019 after a short illness.



Born in Grantsville, Md., he lived in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. Mr. Durst retired from the Ford Motor Company in Bedford after 43 years of service. He was a member of Springfield Assembly of God and the U.A.W. Homer and his wife enjoyed being foster parents to over 50 babies. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was an avid reader and sports fan.



Preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Oberlin; and brother, Walter E., Homer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia; his son, Jeffrey (Regina) of Stow; daughters, Beverly S. (James R.) Hopkins of Indian Trail, N.C., Brenda Lee Durst (Jim Johnson) of Munroe Falls, and Betty Jean Durst of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, John, Samuel, James, Brent (Breann), Emily and Christian; great grandchildren, Joslyn and Samuel; brothers, Carl and Richard Durst; and sister, Sarah James.



Friends and family will be received Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Dr. George Westlake Jr. and Pastors Joseph and Rick Serbin officiating. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Springfield Assembly of God at the address above. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com