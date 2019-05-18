Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Springfield Assembly of God
1551 Canton Road
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Springfield Assembly of God
1551 Canton Road
Akron, OH
Homer O. Durst Obituary
Homer O. Durst

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Homer O. Durst, age 83, passed away on May 14, 2019 after a short illness.

Friends and family will be received Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312, with Dr. George Westlake Jr. and Pastors Joseph and Rick Serbin officiating. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Springfield Assembly of God at the address above.

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019
