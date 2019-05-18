|
Homer O. Durst
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Homer O. Durst, age 83, passed away on May 14, 2019 after a short illness.
Friends and family will be received Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312.
Funeral Service will be held Monday, 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Springfield Assembly of God, 1551 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312, with Dr. George Westlake Jr. and Pastors Joseph and Rick Serbin officiating. Burial will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Springfield Assembly of God at the address above.
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 18, 2019