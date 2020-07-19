Hope was born June 15,1925 and died July 14, 2020. After coming to Akron from Indiana, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Akron's West High School in 1943. Hope attended the University of Akron and was employed by B. F. Goodrich, and for 35 years with Phillips Chemical Company in Akron, Ohio. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church (now The Vine Fellowship) since 1954. Hope's parents were John H. Everhart and Teresa Stewart Everhart; sisters, Elizabeth Adams and Margaret Rising; brothers, William Everhart and John Everhart. Survivors include nieces and nephews, John Adams, Dale Adams, Jennifer Budinger, Robert Rising, Lois Pogyor, Anne Rising, and Mindy Desrocher and their children and grandchildren; cousins, Sally Robertson and Judy Theriault. A private burial service following cremation is being held with hope for a public memorial service sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to The Vine Fellowship music program, 3676 Community Lane, Copley, OH 44321 or Tuesday Musical Association scholarships, 1041 W. Market Street, Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)