Horace L. Lee, 43, passed away on July 12, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 11 a.m. where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Anthony Bell, Eulogizing. Lakewood Cemetery for Interment. Condolences for the family may be sent to 968 Cole Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. MASK WILL BE MANDATORY.