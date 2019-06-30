Howard C. Ligon TOGETHER AGAIN



Howard Clay Ligon, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Barberton Brookdale Assisted Living.



Howard was born January 29, 1926 to William and Elsie (Tidwell) Ligon in Niles, Ohio and had been an area resident most of his life. He was a veteran of U.S. Army during both World War II and the Korean War. He was employed by the United Rubber Workers as a Field Auditor and Comptroller. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 3383.



Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie in 2013 and brothers, William and Robert. He is survived by children David (Mary Ann) and Robert (Lori) Ligon and Joyce (Gene) Torrence; grandchildren Cindy (Heinz) Wolf, Cliff Torrence, Jeff (Courtney) Ligon, Kathy (Dustin) Kreft, Brian (Sarah) Ligon, Ann (Justin) DeLucenay, Bob (fiance Kathleen) Ligon and Rebecca (Matt) List; 11 great-grandchildren.



Howard's family is grateful to the staff of Barberton Brookdale Assisted living for their care and support.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron from 4 to 6 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration of Howard's life at 6 p.m. Interment will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019