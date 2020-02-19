Home

Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-7989
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Gordon-Flury Memorial Home
1260 Collier Road
Akron, OH 44320
Shiva
Following Services
The Family Home
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Family Home
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Family Home
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Family Home
More Obituaries for Howard Shapiro,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard D. Shapiro, MD

Howard D. Shapiro, MD Obituary
Howard D. Shapiro, MD, died February 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, Susan and daughters, Barbara, Nathalie and Julie, and their families, and friends and family everywhere. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, wisdom and humor, his deep commitment to practicing medicine and teaching, and his abiding generosity of spirit. He deplored man's inhumanity to fellow humans, and lived by his personal philosophy to do no harm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gordon Flury Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Road, Akron. Shiva will be held at the family home after the service, as well as: Friday, February 21, 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, February 22, 7 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, February 23, 1 to 4 p.m. Donations can be made in his memory to the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic: https://vimclinic.org/donations/
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
