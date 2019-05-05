Howard J. Hecker



Howard J. Hecker, 91, of Uniontown passed away at home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on April 18, 1928 to Morris K. and Wilma A. (nee Diem) Hecker, Howard lived his life working hard and being kind to everyone.



Howard was a 1946 graduate of Greensburg High School where he met his wife of 71 years, Betty J. Bird. He went on to attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, earning his Funeral Director's License at age 21. Following mortuary school, Howard served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan and later in Korea during the Korean War. Howard was a devoted husband and father, and upon his return from overseas service, he stepped away from his profession and moved with his family to the Columbus area to work in pharmaceutical sales so as not to miss the early treasured years with his children. Once his daughters reached adult age, he returned to Uniontown in 1975 where he founded and operated Hecker Funeral Home with his family until its sale in 2018. Howard's passion was flying and he enjoyed the many years he spent as a private pilot and, in later years, weekends at the cabin on Berlin Lake.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Fran Hecker; and sons-in-law, Ray Samples and Larry McClellan. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; daughters, Sue Samples and Cindy McClellan; brother, Curt (Darlene) Hecker; sisters-in-law, Mary Miracle, Shirley Bird, and Shirley Nell Bird; and many other cherished relatives and friends.



In keeping with Howard's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For those wishing, memorials may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Howard's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019