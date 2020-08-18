Howard P. Rose, 76, died August 4, 2020. Originally from Gibsonburg, Ohio, Howard spent his career working with his brother as Manager of The Taverne of Richfield. Howard enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and had a passion for all living creatures. Howard was preceded in death by parents, Seabird Wilson Rose and Marie Schlea Rose; brother, Melvin Rose; and is survived by nephew, Mark Howard (Sandy) Rose; niece, Susie Rose; sister-in-law, Arlene Rose; great nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. There are no services. Memorials may be made to Animal Protection League. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
