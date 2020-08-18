1/2
Howard P. Rose
Howard P. Rose, 76, died August 4, 2020. Originally from Gibsonburg, Ohio, Howard spent his career working with his brother as Manager of The Taverne of Richfield. Howard enjoyed the outdoors, bird watching and had a passion for all living creatures. Howard was preceded in death by parents, Seabird Wilson Rose and Marie Schlea Rose; brother, Melvin Rose; and is survived by nephew, Mark Howard (Sandy) Rose; niece, Susie Rose; sister-in-law, Arlene Rose; great nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. There are no services. Memorials may be made to Animal Protection League. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
