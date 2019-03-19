Services Faith Lutheran Church Elca 2726 W Market St Fairlawn, OH 44333 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Welcome Center at Faith Lutheran Church 2726 West Market Street Fairlawn , OH View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Welcome Center at Faith Lutheran Church 2726 West Market Street Fairlawn , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Howard Snyder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard R. Snyder

Howard R. Snyder, 87, of Akron, Ohio, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. Howard was born in Timblin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Agnes (Engle) and Elvin Snyder Sr.



He graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Following service in the U.S. Army, Howard graduated cum laude from Penn State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He remained active in the PSU Alumni Association and was a long-time season ticket holder to Penn State football games.



Howard began his career with Price Waterhouse in Pittsburgh, becoming a CPA in 1962. He moved to Akron in 1966 and become Controller of the Construction Division of Babcock & Wilcox. After his retirement from B&W he served many years as Executive Director of the American Society of Home Inspectors.



Howard was a member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1967. A proponent of service to the community, he received the Paul Harris Fellow Medal from Rotary International and a distinguished recipient award from the American Red Cross. He made more than 500 platelet and whole blood donations. He volunteered his time to the Red Cross and to the National MS Society. As a final act of service to others, he donated his body to science to aid in medical research.



In addition to his parents; Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Kordes); and six brothers, Leon, Keith, Elvin Jr., Robert, Glenn, and an infant boy.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moore of Akron, Ohio; four children with his first wife, Douglas (Teena) of Cuyahoga Falls, Melinda "Lynn" Stambaugh of Copley, Gregory (Lori) of Akron, and Grenda (Thomas) Dountz of Tega Cay, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, Terry, Meredith, Tara, Emily, Ryan, Corey, Bradley Dean, Michael, Bradley Ray, Bradley James, and Holly; nine great-grandchildren, Alannah, Mallory, Henry, Erin, Stella, Everett, Brynn, Callan, and Sarah; seven siblings, Faye Birckbichler, Shirley Harmon, Margie Hall, Kenneth Snyder, Wayne Snyder, Lois Gaston, and Richard Snyder; many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Welcome Center at Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 West Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with Pastor Jean Hansen officiating. A reception will follow in the Welcome Center. An additional memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania in August for Howard's Pennsylvania friends. Donations in Howard's name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to the American Red Cross. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries