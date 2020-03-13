Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186

Howard Roland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Roland Obituary
Howard Roland, age 71, passed away March 11, 2020 after an extensive illness. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma he was preceded in death by his parents, Esther Hill and Howard Roland Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife, Debra Roland of over 40 years; daughters, Desarae (Deaire) Simon, Charlotte (Alvin) of Oklahoma and their children; other grandchildren, Reginay Nelson and Jacob Simon; stepsons, Dezmond (Tiffany) Pierce, Andre (LaTonya) Becton and their children; brother-in-law, Rickey (Sandra) Pierce, a host of friends, family from Oklahoma plus a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General staff including Dr. Breen, Dr. Scantling, Dr. Petrus, Michelle Dobbins and Hospice Care Center. There will be no services per his wishes. The Roland and Simon family thank you for flowers, prayers, calls and cards. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -