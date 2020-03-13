|
Howard Roland, age 71, passed away March 11, 2020 after an extensive illness. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma he was preceded in death by his parents, Esther Hill and Howard Roland Sr. He leaves behind his loving wife, Debra Roland of over 40 years; daughters, Desarae (Deaire) Simon, Charlotte (Alvin) of Oklahoma and their children; other grandchildren, Reginay Nelson and Jacob Simon; stepsons, Dezmond (Tiffany) Pierce, Andre (LaTonya) Becton and their children; brother-in-law, Rickey (Sandra) Pierce, a host of friends, family from Oklahoma plus a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General staff including Dr. Breen, Dr. Scantling, Dr. Petrus, Michelle Dobbins and Hospice Care Center. There will be no services per his wishes. The Roland and Simon family thank you for flowers, prayers, calls and cards. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020