Howard S. Reinmuth, Jr., 90, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born in 1930, in Howard Lake, Minnesota to Howard and Elsie Doeltz Reinmuth, Howard grew up in Minnesota and attended the University of Minnesota where he earned both a Master's degree and Ph.D in History. He created the "Howard Reinmuth Prize in European History", at the University of Minnesota, an annual scholarship awarded to an undergraduate student majoring in History. Dr. Reinmuth served as professor of History at the University of Utah (1961-1965) before spending the next 27 years in the History Department at the University of Akron, retiring in 1993. Howard loved to travel and was passionate about World History, Cultures, Cuisine, Art, Music, Literature and Languages, especially German and French. His vast collection of photos, maps, books and souvenirs documented his many years of world travel. He was a brilliant historian and engaging story-teller, often sharing lengthy, vivid descriptions his grand adventures. People who knew Howard often commented that when Howard talked about a place he had visited, or even a meal he had enjoyed, you almost felt as if you were there as he was describing it. Howard was also a devoted patron of the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont and a generous supporter of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival in New Mexico. He maintained contact with many of the musicians from both organizations throughout the years. He was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fairlawn, Ohio for many years where he highly valued Pastor Jean, as well as the church community and fellowship. Per his wishes, Howard's ashes have been buried with his beloved grandmother and parents overlooking Howard Lake, Minnesota. Memorials in Howard's honor may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 West Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 (www.faithlutheranchurch.org) As a tribute and celebration of Howard Reinmuth's life, a tree will be planted in his honor in Santa Fe, New Mexico where he spent his last 12 summers. Howard truly lived life to the fullest! He will be missed by numerous adopted families and many friends around the country.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.