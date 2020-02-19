|
, MD Howard D. Shapiro, MD, died February 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, Susan and daughters, Barbara, Nathalie and Julie, and their families, and friends and family everywhere. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, wisdom and humor, his deep commitment to practicing medicine and teaching, and his abiding generosity of spirit. He deplored man's inhumanity to fellow humans, and lived by his personal philosophy to do no harm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gordon Flury Memorial Home, 1260 Collier Road, Akron. Shiva will be held at the family home after the service, as well as: Friday, February 21, 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, February 22, 7 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, February 23, 1 to 4 p.m. Donations can be made in his memory to the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic: https://vimclinic.org/donations/
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020