Howard Simpson Howard Robert Simpson, 81 of Green fell asleep in the Lord on August 18, 2019 following an ongoing battle with cancer. Born in Corsica, PA on October 9, 1937 to Donald and Mary (Asel) Simpson, he grew up in nearby Brookville, PA graduating from Brookville High School in 1956. Following his service in the Army National Reserve, he attended Gannon University graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in accounting. He was a certified public accountant and for the last 25 years of his career was Vice President and CFO of Moderne Glass Co. of Pittsburgh retiring in 2012. He was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church serving for many years on the parish council. An avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, fishing and hunting and was the Pittsburgh Steelers' #1 fan. In addition to his parents, Howard was pre-deceased by brother, Donald; sister, Elsie; and step-mother, Lily. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary (Pyrch); daughter, Lynn (Tammy) of Pittsburgh; sons, Daniel and Paul of Akron; brother, John of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and services will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave. Mogadore, OH 44260. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Parastas service at 7:30 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23 at 12 p.m. with Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Akron. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019