Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Howard Simpson

Howard Simpson Obituary
Howard Simpson Howard Robert Simpson, 81, of Green, fell asleep in the Lord on August 18, 2019 following an ongoing battle with cancer. Visitation and services will be held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave. Mogadore, OH 44260. The family will receive friends TONIGHT from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Parastas service at 7:30 p.m., and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23 at 12 p.m. with Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Akron. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron, 330-724-1281)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
