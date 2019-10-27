Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kenmore Community Church of the Nazarene
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Kenmore Community Church of the Nazarene
2025 12th St. SW
Akron, OH
1962 - 2019
Howard Snyder Obituary
Howard "Frank" Snyder, 57, of Barberton, passed away Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Born in Barberton on July 22, 1962, a son of the late Howard and Margaret (Dennis) Snyder, also preceded in death by sister Teresa and twin brother David. He is survived by daughter, Amanda (Benjamin) Oakes, of Barberton; three sisters, Sandy (Thomas) Midcap, of Norton, Terry (Ronald) Tacchio, Donna Walsh; brother, Rodney Snyder, all of Akron; three grandchildren, PV2 Jaggert Oakes, Caitlyn Joseph, and Calvin Oakes. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd in the Kenmore Community Church of the Nazarene, 2025 12th St. SW, Akron , OH 44314. Friends and family are invited to call starting at 5 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
