Howard White
1938 - 2020
Howard White, 82, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2020. He was born May 7, 1938 in Albany, Kentucky to the late Roscoe and Sophia (Sheffield) White. He retired from Goodyear after 30 years. Howard was a member of Masonic Star Lodge #187 where he received his 50-year service certificate and pin. He attended Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Tallmadge. His faith in God was the most important part of his life, followed closely by the deep love for his family and church family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was always there to lend a helping hand. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank, Glencoe, Joe, and Earl; sisters, Dean and Betty and granddaughter, Shannon Golech. He is survived by sons, Scott (Michelle) White, Mike (Kimberly) White; daughters, Julie (John) Duffner, Terry (Dan) Golech; grandchildren, Matthew Golech, Timothy Czarnecki, Jeffrey White, Bradley White, Jacob White, and Abigail White; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Chase, and Bryson; and dearest friends, Bill and Maxine Jones. There will be a private service with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children (www.donate.lovetotherescue.org) in memory of Howard; or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with the family on his Tribute Page at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2020.
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
