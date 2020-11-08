Hoyt Winfred Eady joined his wife, Virginia, in the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2020. Hoyt was born on March 24, 1928 in Bremen, Georgia (Haralson County) to Andrew and Myrtle Eady (nee Estes). He graduated from Ellet High School, where he met his wife, and went on to work for Goodyear for 42 years. He was an avid roller skater, even teaching his grandchildren, and an expert marksman. Hoyt was known to participate in a turkey shoot every Thanksgiving and put a turkey on his family's table. While Hoyt was ornery and known to play jokes and cook unusual concoctions from "whatever was in the house", he will most be remembered for his tremendous love for his family and the Lord Jesus Christ. He especially loved to sing and worship! Many members of the staff at his nursing home each had a song they would sing with him, and for many years he sang in church or just out of joy. Hoyt was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia; daughter, Jerri Combs (nee Eady); granddaughter, Sheila Combs; and grandson, James R. Jenkins. He is survived by his children, Vikki Eady of Hartville, Terri (Jim) Jenkins of Hartville, and Kevin (Jill) Eady of Galion; grandchildren, Nathan Eady, Denise (Tyler) Hudak, Sarah Eady Rivera, Derek (Heather) Combs, Hannah Eady and Julie Jenkins; great grandchildren, Calista and Nadya Hudak, Virginia Jenkins, and Asher, Evelyn, Bennett and Audra Combs; as well as many other family and friends. The family would especially like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Senior Living Center for the tremendous care they gave our loved one during the last year. They truly loved on and cared for him. A private service was held by family. Memorials may be made to East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren, 2650 Nimishillen Church St. NE, Canton, OH 44721; or St. Joseph Senior Living Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, OH 44641. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com