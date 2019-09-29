|
Hubert Harold Mull Hubert Harold Mull, 95, of Akron, Ohio passed away September 23, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina at his daughter's home after a short illness. Harold was born on November 24, 1923 in Fannin County, Georgia to the late Samuel Judson and Hettie Hicks Mull. He was a retired training Supervisor for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Surviving are a son, Gordon Mull and wife Norma of Clinton, Ohio; daughter, Shelley M. Schilling and husband Len of Wilmington, NC; and four grandchildren, Jason Schilling and wife Tammy, Shawn Schilling and wife Bethany, Brandon Mull and wife Kim, and Jennifer Mumford and husband Steve; seven great grandchildren, Nicole, Noah, and Luke Schilling, Kaitlyn Cunningham, Mason Burkhart, Makenzie, and Avery Mull; one great-great grandson, Kayden Manganello. The family will see friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. with a Masonic service at 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Ernie Kemppel officiating. Military honors will be performed by Firestone Post 3383 of Akron. Interment at Lockwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with Hubert's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher - Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019