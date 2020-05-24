CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Bert Lytz, 85, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Bert was born in Knoxville, TN on February 5, 1935 to the late Hubert and Pearl Lytz. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bert graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1960 with a degree in engineering. He married his beloved wife, Barbara in 1955. He retired from the Cleveland Clinic in 1993 after 18 years of service in the Engineering Department. Bert loved carving and was a member of the Wood-Be-Carvers. He spent countless hours creating beautiful carvings. He loved Barbara's Italian Cooking and loved to brag about how good it was. In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his step-granddaughter, Sarah Bertsch. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Barbara; sons, Mike (Margaret), Greg (Debbie), and Ken (Elise) Lytz; grandchildren, Elisa (Jon) Pierson, Julie (Patrick) Murzinski, Tracy (Chad) Van Arnam; Jim (Christine) Lytz, Alan and Gina Lytz, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Mulberry Gardens Memory Care Unit for their kind and loving care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. James Singler on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bert's memory to the IHM Organ Fund, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.