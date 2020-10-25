TOGETHER FOREVER Hubert Warren Kleasen, resident of Cuyahoga Falls for over 55 years, passed away peacefully at his home on September 17, 2020 at the age of 94. Hubert was born in Buffalo, NY on June 22, 1926. Mr. Kleasen honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1947 and went on to attend Purdue University on the GI Bill where he received his Bachelor's and Master degrees in Civil Engineering. While attending school, Hubert met Audrey Rothwell and they married on June 6, 1953 and together they enjoyed 66 1/2 years of marriage. Mr. Kleasen was active in the Masonic organization, beginning on March 30, 1950. He was a member of the New Franklin Lodge #803 (formerly the Wayfarer Lodge #789) of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was a member of York Rite Bodies, which included Cuyahoga Falls Chapter #225 of the Royal Arch Masons, Cuyahoga Falls Council #144 of the Royal and Select Masons and Cuyahoga Falls Commandry #83 where he served as Sentinal for many years and was an active drill team member. He received his 70 year award on November 22, 2019. He was a member of the Grand Masters Club in 1979, 1997, 2007, 2014 and 2019. Hubert was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, and past member of Falls Methodist and Akron Methodist churches where he was a member of the Wesley Class and Keystone Class respectively. He was a lifelong collector of stamps and a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Stamp Club. His hobbies included gardening, hiking Metro Parks and bicycling. He also enjoyed traveling and did so extensively around the world during his career as a Civil Engineer, as well as traveling with Audrey over the course of their lifetime together. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Bertha (Flueckiger) Kleasen and stepmother Martha Kleasen; loving wife, Audrey Gerda Rothwell Kleasen on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberlynn Kleasen and Glenn Thomas of Belle Mead, NJ; sister, Jean Vincenci and her husband, John of Dana Point, CA, and sister-in-law, Gail Woodall of Easton, MD. A Masonic Service and a Memorial Service in celebration of his life will be announced for a later date, in honor of health and safety during the time of Covid-19. Memorial contributions can be made to The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Kleasen Fund. P.O. Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or online at give.ccf.org/Kleasen
