Hugh D. McCambridge Jr. Hugh D. McCambridge Jr., 65, of Atwater, passed away on August 25, 2019. He was born in Akron on July 11, 1954 to Hugh and Jeannette McCambridge Sr. Hugh was an electrician by trade, a carpenter by choice, and a farmer by God given right. In his youth, he loved to work the family farm alongside his father. He particularly liked riding the Farmall tractor. Throughout his career, he traveled the country working on large, industrial generators and dams. In his free time, he loved carpentry and home construction. He could fix anything and generously imparted his knowledge to others. Above all, Hugh was a family man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh; brother, David; stepson, Jimmy Currier. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette McCambridge; children, Karen McCambridge (Juan Rivera), Lora McCambridge (Corey Stout), Mikey (Ashley) Syroid, Max (Rachel) Currier, and Danny (Erin) Currier; siblings, Conni McCambridge, Tom (Missy) McCambridge, and Tim McCambridge; grandchildren, Lily, Julian, Angelica, Mila, Parker, Fiona, Jaida, Riley, and Kinsley; his nephews; many other relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Atwater Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 31, 2019