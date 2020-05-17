Hugh Michael Merrifield
1944 - 2020
Hugh Michael Merrifield, 75, of Wadsworth, Ohio and residing at Brewster Parke Nursing Facility, passed away May 10, 2020. He was born June 4, 1944 in Glen Cove, NY to John and Elizabeth Merrifield and was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, David. Michael was a Contract Designer and his proudest career accomplishments were designing ports on Navy ships and aircraft. His pastimes and hobbies were gun collecting and target shooting. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Koslen of Aliso Viejo, CA, Beth Merrifield of Castle Hayne, NC, Paula Merrifield of Culleoka, TN, and Lindsay Hawkins-Begovich of Medina, OH; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
